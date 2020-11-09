YourCentralValley.com
by: Associated Press
FILE -People carrying a giant Armenian flag take part in a ceremony commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan on April 24, 2018. (KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com