Russia says Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The leader of an anti-government group in Illinois and alleged mastermind behind a 2017 attack on a Minnesota mosque was acting on his hateful beliefs toward Muslims when he came up with a plan to pipe bomb the building during morning prayers, prosecutors said Monday.

But defense attorneys for Michael Hari, 49, said during opening statements in his trial that there is no forensic evidence showing Hari was even at the mosque during the early morning bombing, which didn't cause any injuries but frightened community members.