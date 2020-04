MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Route 140 in Mariposa County near Ferguson region will be closed on Sunday beginning at noon due to an incoming storm.

The highway is scheduled to reopen at 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

#Trafficalert MARIPOSA COUNTY: EB/WB State Route 140 in the vicinity of the Ferguson Slide region will be closing today at 12 noon due to the incoming storm. The highway is sceduled to open at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6. Please plan your trips accordingly. pic.twitter.com/g0lrN3zNXI — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) April 5, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.