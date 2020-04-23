Rosa Brothers Milk Company offering drive-thru sales

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rosa Brothers Milk Company is offering drive-thru sales starting on Thursday afternoon.

The company says shoppers are able to drive-thru and purchase glass bottled milk, ice cream, eggs, bread, cheese and bacon.

The drive-thru will be on the Southeast corner of Highway 198 and 1 1/2 Avenue in Hanford from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

