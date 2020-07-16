Ronnie Rivers named to Doak Walker list again

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE) — For the second consecutive year, Fresno State senior running back Ronnie Rivers was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award.



The award honors the nation’s top running back.



Ronnie averaged over five yards a carry last season as a junior, and led the Mountain West with 16 total touchdowns.



Ronnie of course, is the son of former Bulldog standout running back Ron Rivers, who is still the second leading rusher in school history. Recently, we asked Ron if Ronnie reminds him of himself on the field.

“You know sometimes I do,” says the older Rivers. “But then there’s sometimes he does things I didn’t do. You know, I won’t ever say ‘I couldn’t do (it),’ but I didn’t do (it).”

After leaving Fresno State, Ron went on to play six years in the NFL.



Bullard High School alum Charles Williams, who led the Mountain West in rushing last year as a junior at UNLV, was also named to the Doak Walker watch list.