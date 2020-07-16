KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Ronnie Rivers named to Doak Walker list again

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE) — For the second consecutive year, Fresno State senior running back Ronnie Rivers was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award.

The award honors the nation’s top running back.

Ronnie averaged over five yards a carry last season as a junior, and led the Mountain West with 16 total touchdowns.

Ronnie of course, is the son of former Bulldog standout running back Ron Rivers, who is still the second leading rusher in school history. Recently, we asked Ron if Ronnie reminds him of himself on the field.

“You know sometimes I do,” says the older Rivers. “But then there’s sometimes he does things I didn’t do. You know, I won’t ever say ‘I couldn’t do (it),’ but I didn’t do (it).”

After leaving Fresno State, Ron went on to play six years in the NFL.

Bullard High School alum Charles Williams, who led the Mountain West in rushing last year as a junior at UNLV, was also named to the Doak Walker watch list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know