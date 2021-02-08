Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley will host a telethon in place of their annual ‘Red Heart Ball’ on Feb. 10

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley is hosting the inaugural ‘From Our House To Yours’ Telethon on KSEE24 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Donations from the telethon will provide critical funding for the guest families at RMHCCV who have a child in critical care at Valley Children’s. The ‘From Our House To Yours’ telethon will replace donations that are annually raised through the Red Heart Ball gala, which has been canceled due to Covid-19.

During the 2020 global health crisis, the RMHCCV has never stopped providing a place to stay, a hot meal to eat, and support, free of charge, for families with kids getting critical care at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Alene Mestjian is the director of development and communication at the RMHCCV. She said the house allows parents to focus all of their energy on the health and well-being of their child because everything is funded by donor dollars.

“Everything from PG&E, to decorating the rooms, and making sure the rooms are safe and clean for the families we serve,” Mestjian said, adding that donations from the telethon will go a long way, especially during the pandemic.