Rollover crash witness pulls driver from the wreckage in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man who witnessed a Fresno car crash Tuesday says he immediately jumped to action to help the victim and pull him away from the smoking car.

The crash took place around 5:30 p.m. near Cedar and Belmont avenues.

Police say the driver lost control, hit several other cars, causing the vehicle to roll over. J.R. Garcia was working in his shop near-by and ran over when he heard the commotion.

“I tried to pick the car up and had a couple of people help me,” said Garcia. “We rolled it back over on its side and came over to the passenger side and pulled him out and we sat him down because the car was smoking and we didn’t know if it would catch fire or not.”

Police say the driver suffered only minor injuries.

