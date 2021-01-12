Rodeo committee making plans for the 107th Clovis Rodeo

Clovis, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Rodeo Committee announced Tuesday morning they plan for the 107th Clovis Rodeo to take place April 21 to 25.

Since last year’s cancellation, the committee said they have been working hard to make sure planning includes all necessary health and safety protocols.

Ticket sales for the 107th Clovis Rodeo won’t be announced until closer to the event dates.