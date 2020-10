CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew announced the closure of their Clovis location Friday afternoon.

Resturant officials say the last day will be Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Fresno location on 88 E. Shaw Avenue will remain open.

