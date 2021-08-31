Rock to Rebuild is still on! Helping Creek Fire victims with food, beer, and music

One year after the Creek Fire tore through our local mountain communities, Rock to Rebuild will bring music, food, and fun back to Shaver Lake to raise money for victims of the Creek Fire.

The benefit rock concert starts at 5:00 pm on Sep. 24 at the Shaver Lake Community Center Baseball Field. There will be bands, beer, and food.

Rock to Rebuild is hosted by Rebuild Our Sierras (ROS) in partnership with the Greater Shaver Lakes Visitors Bureau and the Art Silva Foundation.

Before the festivities of Rock to Rebuild begin at 5 pm, One-Year-Stronger, a day-time resource event hosted by the Creek Fire Recovery Collaborative, will be available to the public from 10 am – 5 pm.

For more information on sponsorships and volunteer opportunities, please email Rebuild Our Sierra at RebuildOurSierra@gmail.com.