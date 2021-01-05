Robinson’s career night propels Bulldogs to first conference win

FRESNO, Calif. — Behind a career-high 33 points from sophomore forward Orlando Robinson, the Fresno State men’s basketball team defeated Wyoming 81-61 on Monday night at the Save Mart Center.



It was the first conference win of the season for Fresno State (3-3, 1-3 Mountain West), and the first win against a Division I opponent for the Bulldogs. It also avenged a 78-74 loss to Wyoming in Fresno on Saturday.

Robinson was brilliant in the paint all game long, finishing 12-for-16 from the field, while also adding 13 rebounds. It was his 10th career double-double (fifth in Fresno State’s six games this season).

“I was just out there playing good basketball with my teammates,” said Robinson. “I did not come into the game thinking I was going to score 33 points. I just continue to play off my teammates, make the right plays. That is what opens it up to me and they just kept feeding me the ball, and I just kept going and making the right decisions.”

“Him just continuing to mature, to build on what he did his freshman year. You are going to have to see it through the games. You are giving him little things to work on in the game,” said Bulldogs head coach Justin Hutson about Robinson. “The best thing was, he was in an attack mode. He was in a take-no-prisoner mode tonight and he showed how good he can be.”

Redshirt senior Christian Gray, who missed Saturday’s first game against Wyoming while nursing a bad shoulder, provided a big lift off the bench for the Bulldogs, as Gray finished with a career-high 17 points, and a career-high nine rebounds.



For the game, the Bulldogs shot 55.4 percent (31-fo-56) from the field, and also outrebounded Wyoming 42-25. They also held a huge advantage inside, where they outscored the Cowboys 46-32 in the paint.



The Bulldogs trailed by as many as six points in the first half, but the Bulldogs used a 21-5 run late in the opening half to pull away, and never give up the lead the rest of the way.

Sophomore guard Jordan Campbell played important minutes during that run, scoring eight points during the spurt, which included two 3-pointers.

“Orlando was really good tonight and Jordan Campbell came in and gave us a nice boost early,” said Hutson. “Christian Gray, who was banged up and couldn’t play our last game, came in and gave us a nice boost along with Kyle Harding, who doesn’t play normally as much.”

Sophomore Deon Stroud added 11 points and five rebounds for Fresno State, who snapped Wyoming’s six-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs have three days off, before hosting San Jose State for a two-game series, which starts on Friday at 6 p.m. PT and finishes on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT. Both games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

Fresno State women win in overtime in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Fresno State women’s basketball team (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West) came up clutch late in overtime to pull out an 83-80 win, and manage a split in the finale of its two-game series at Wyoming (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West).

The Bulldogs trailed by two with just over two minutes left in overtime, but Fresno State’s defense came up with two blocks and a steal that led to six unanswered points, which ultimately proved to be the difference Monday night at Arena-Auditorium.

As usual, the trio of Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder and Maddi Utti led the way for the Bulldogs. The Cavinders were held to only seven points combined in the first half, but had 35 combined after halftime. Hanna had 18 points, scoring 16 points during the final 25 minutes of the game. Haley finished with a team-high 24 points, her third straight game with at least 20 points.

Utti had 23 points, including a huge steal and layup with under 30 seconds left in overtime to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead. She also made a career-best five 3-pointers on five attempts.

Sophomore Brooke Walling chipped in a career-high 13 points, and had a season-high four blocks.

Alba Sanchez Ramos led the Cowgirls with a game-high 27 points.

Fresno State returns to the court on Friday against San Jose State. The two-game series will take place in Phoenix, Ariz.