(KSEE) – Two days before the NBA Draft, former Fresno State star big man Orlando Robinson worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers, and ex-Bulldog water polo star Emily Nicholson is shining on the sport’s biggest stage.

Robinson gets look by Lakers

Because of the Anthony Davis trade in 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have any draft picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft — for now.



There are rumors they might be interested in dealing back into the second round, and it appears they have at least some interest in former Bulldog big man Orlando Robinson.



Robinson worked out with the Lakers on Tuesday, along with several other players. Robinson averaged nearly 20 points per game this past season for the Bulldogs, and was invited to the NBA Draft combine in Chicago last month.



Most of the mock drafts don’t have Orlando being one of the 58 draft picks on Thursday, so signing with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent could also end up being a possibility.

Nicholson shining on her sport’s biggest stage

Robinson was recently honored by Fresno State athletics as the Bob Duncan male Bulldog of the Year.



The female winner of that award was graduating water polo star Emily Nicholson, who was also named her conference’s player of the year, and an ACWPC All-American (Second Team) in 2022, in helping lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament.



Nicholson is competing on an even bigger stage right now, as she is playing for her native New Zealand in the Women’s Water Polo World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.



Nicholson scored three goals in New Zealand’s opening win over Brazil on Monday.