Robert Bigelow Opens up about AAWSAP, the Tic Tac incident, weird events on Skinwalker Ranch, the connection to consciousness

MYSTERY WIRE — Aerospace entrepreneur Robert Bigelow made a cryptic announcement in September 2008 in a radio interview with George Knapp. Bigelow revealed that he had just created BAASS, a subsidiary of Bigelow Aerospace, and that BAASS had entered into a partnership with an unnamed entity to study the UFO mystery and related phenomena.

The public didn’t know it at the time, but one week earlier, Bigelow had signed a contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency to carry out an investigation under the umbrella of AAWSAP, the Advanced Aerospace Weapons Systems Application Program.

The impetus for the program had occurred a year earlier when a senior scientist from DIA visited Skinwalker Ranch and had a highly unusual encounter with an unknown intelligence.

The scientist returned to Washington, met with US Senators Harry Reid, Daniel Inouye, and Ted Stevens, and proposed the creation of a special, classified study of UFOs and related phenomena. The three lawmakers agreed to sponsor such a program and secured $22 million to fund it. AAWSAP was born.

Bigelow and his team hired dozens of investigators, scientists, and support personnel who set to work with the intention of creating a huge data base consisting of original investigations, plus UFO files gleaned from other nations. Among the cases investigated by BAASS was the now-famous 2004 Tic Tac encounter off the coast of Southern California.

In this excerpt from the Mystery Wire interview, Bigelow speaks for the first time about AAWSAP, the Tic Tac, interaction with Lue Elizondo, the role played by Skinwalker Ranch in the AAWSAP study, and how the lessons learned during the BAASS study directly relate to Bigelow’s new venture, the study of consciousness and the afterlife.

Tic Tac

Official U.S. government video of a 2004 UFO encounter, taken aboard a Navy fighter jet from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

Gimbal

Official U.S. Navy video of a 2015 UFO encounter, taken aboard a Navy fighter jet from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, off the eastern seaboard, near the Florida coast.

Go Fast

Official U.S. Navy video of a 2015 UFO encounter, taken aboard a Navy fighter jet from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, off the eastern seaboard, near the Florida coast.