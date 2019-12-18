Robbed at gunpoint after victim refuses to buy jewelry, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One man has been robbed at gunpoint after police say he did not want to go ahead with a jewelry purchase.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the area of Harrison and Dakota. They arrived to find the robbery victim who told them that he was the victim of a robbery.

“Once the victim arrived here, he tried on the jewelry but he didn’t care for it,” said Lt. Anthony Duwall.

“He told the suspect that he didn’t like it. Once the suspect learned that he wasn’t going to purchase the jewelry he produced a handgun and attempted to rob the victim.”

Lt. Duwall said the victim did not initially believe that the handgun was genuine, but the suspect demonstrated that it was.

“The suspect proved the handgun was real by firing one round into the ground.”

Officers say the suspect then demanded money and the victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene. He is described as a black male adult.

Investigators do not believe that the suspect lived in the area the robbery took place.

