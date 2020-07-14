Road construction in Clovis could impact your commute for the next 4 months

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – New construction and road improvements in Clovis could affect your commute.

As of Monday, Shepherd Avenue between Clovis and Sunnyside avenues will be closed and both directions of traffic will be impacted for the next four months.

The City of Clovis says this is all part of the new growth in the city and all the new developments being built in the area.

New homes are being built in Clovis and Shepherd Avenue will be closed at least until November.

“We’ll definitely have to change things, we’re going to have to leave a lot earlier and plan for it for sure,” said Angela Williams, a Clovis Resident.

While no on likes being inconvenienced, that is kind of what the road closure will be for those that live in the area and drivers, like Peyton Bever, a Door-Dash delivery driver.

“It just kind of makes my trips a lot longer because I have to go around and there’s a lot of areas over there that I get for the houses so I’ll just have to take the longer route,” Bever said.

The City of Clovis says the city is growing even in this development. Crews will also be expanding the road, what was one lane in each directions will become two.

“With the development going on in the area we’re going to build it out and add another lane and add sidewalks, bike lanes, and city lights,” said Sean Smith, supervising civil engineer of the City of Clovis.

Clovis officials say the cost will come from the developer and not tax payers.

They say they will work as fast as they can to get the road open again.

“What we’re suggesting is that people use Folwer, Nees and Minnewawa to stay away from the work zone,” Smith said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.