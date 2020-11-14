River Park hosting holiday drive-in for 6 weeks

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — River Park will be hosting a holiday drive-in featuring Christmas movies every Wednesday for six straight weeks.

Starting on Nov. 18, River Park will transform a portion of the top deck of the parking structure into a drive-in, where Christmas movies will be played.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials say that movies are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

All details for each date can be found on River Park’s website.

Guests will be able to listen to the audio through their FM radio in their vehicles in both English and Spanish.

Admission for each event will be a donation to a different local organization.

All parking spaces will be socially distanced, and guests are asked to wear facial coverings when leaving their vehicle for food and/or the use of restroom facilities. A full list of “Rules for Patrons” can be found here.

Many of the restaurants in River Park offer online ordering, guests are encouraged to patronize

the local restaurants for dinner and snacks. Most of the local restaurants will deliver to the top

deck of the parking structure.