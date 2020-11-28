Rise in Christmas tree sales

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — This weekend marks the official start to the Christmas season for many, which means people will soon be getting their Christmas tree.

Sid’s Christmas Tree lot on the corner of Herndon and Villa in Clovis is filled with dozens of trees ready to be taken home.

But even with these many trees, owner Sidney Boolootian said they will need to get even more to keep up with this year’s demand.

“It’s been wild, absolutely wild season. I mean we opened on the 19 and it’s been just crazy,” said Sidney Boolootian.

Sidney said he’s been selling Christmas trees for over 40 years and has never seen the Christmas tree rush start so early.

“I am up maybe 50%, at least 50-60% up from last year on this time,” Sidney explained.

He said people who typically get artificial trees are now buying real Christmas trees.

He believes it’s because people want to get out.

“They just want to get outside with their kids and make a memory come out here and watch the kids run around and pick out a tree, something different this year besides staying home,” said Sidney.

To ensure people feel safe while shopping for a fresh tree, Sidney is allowing a limited number of people to shop inside at a time.

He also has signings encouraging everyone to wear a mask at all times and allow for social distancing.

“Everybody is very patient they are just glad to be outside and wonder around and have some fun,” he added.