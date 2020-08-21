Rice headed to Arkansas State; Wilson commits to Oregon

Justin Rice chooses Arkansas State

(KSEE/KGPE) — Former Fresno State defensive star Justin Rice announced Thursday he is headed to Arkansas State to play his senior season.

The linebacker retweeted a tweet Thursday night from Arkansas State football’s twitter account welcoming him to the Red Wolves family, and Rice included the message, “Excited to be Here!! Let’s Get to Work!”

Late last month, the Fresno state senior linebacker was voted the preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.



But only a few weeks later, the Mountain West canceled fall football, and Rice decided to enter the transfer portal.

Arkansas State plays in the Sun Belt Conference, which at his point, is still planning on playing football in the fall.



Rice has already graduated from Fresno State, so he’ll be a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately for the Red Wolves.



Last season, he was a First Team All-MWC selection, and led the Bulldogs in tackles.

Edison sophomore commits to Oregon

(KSEE/KGPE) — Edison center fielder Trevor Wilson has only played a handful of games in his high school career, but he already knows where he will be playing his college baseball.

Wilson tweeted Thursday that he has committed to the University of Oregon.

After a lot of careful consideration i am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Oregon. Extremely excited to fulfill this life long dream. Huge thanks to all coaches, family, and friends for making this possible. The marathon continues, Go Ducks 🦆💚 pic.twitter.com/NCNb7iFjG9 — Trevor Wilson (@TrevorW1lson) August 20, 2020

The 6-foot-1 speedster is only a sophomore, and Edison played only ten games during his freshman season because of COVID-19.

Longtime Edison head coach Cliff Rold says Wilson “can really run and really hit,” and that he burst onto the recruiting radar while playing for NorCal baseball this summer.

Trevor is the son of Edison pitching coach Dave Wilson, who played professional baseball in the minor leagues.