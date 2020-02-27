Ribbon cutting unveiling near-zero emission locomotives helping valley air quality

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE) — A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Exeter on Wednesday to unveil four new locomotives which will replace older ones made decades ago.

Todd DeYoung with Valley Air Pollution Control District said this will make a big difference to Valley air quality.

“Just these locomotives alone are going to take 320 tons of air pollution out of the air that would have otherwise gone into the air,” said DeYoung. “The locomotives they are replacing are old from the 60’s and the 1970’s.”

A locomotive is a powered rail vehicle used for pulling trains.

Tulare County Supervisor Kuyler Crocker says the Central Valley is known for having bad air quality and taking steps like the one made Wednesday is needed.

“Well for our county and for our region it’s not just Tulare County where it is important but also Fresno County, Kern and Madera and Kings County because we have some of the worst air quality in the country,” said Crocker.

The Valley’s air quality is among the worst in the nation but these new locomotives will help.

“Here is an opportunity where we are a district that expands over four million people in the San Joaquin Valley and we can make a huge impact on those small communities,” said Crocker.

Joe Evans with San Joaquin Valley Railroad said in years past train emissions were not regulated but that has changed with this new effort to go green.

“So now we can achieve 93% better emission rate by replacing those four locomotives with these four locomotives,” said Evans.

