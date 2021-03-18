Reunited: Woman with rare disease discharged from CRMC after 4 months

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Central Valley woman did not know if she could ever hug her 3-year-old daughter again after being diagnosed with an extremely rare muscle disease.

26-year-old Jordan Mendoza was administered to Fresno’s CRMC four months ago – not knowing if she would be able to walk out.

“It was a long four months without her, but it was worth it,” said Jordan.

In November, Jordan was brought to the hospital for digestive complications and after months of treatment, health care workers finally diagnosed her with an extremely rare disease.

Kaylee O’Brien is a speech-language pathologist at CRMC. She said it was really a team effort to diagnose her and start her treatment.

“In her chart, it is listed as “brachio-cervical inflammatory myopathy” which is basically just a condition that affects certain muscles in the body,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said it took a while to finally diagnose her and see the treatment working. But, one thing that stayed consistent of the will of Jordan to recover to see her daughter.

“We were able with the right combination of medication and intervention they were able to get her stabilize. Then she went to the rehab floor where she got three hours of therapy every day,” said O’Brien. “A lot of the time it was 90 minutes of swallowing therapy with me where we were trying to strengthen her swallowing muscles back up,”

When Jordan was able to get discharged, her entire family waited outside to greet her with open arms and lots of hugs.

“We are so grateful that she is strong, and we finally have answers. it was very difficult with a lot of blood work, but we are so happy we have answers,” said Victoria, Jordan’s sister.

Since Jordan was taken to CRMC in November she missed every holiday with her family.

But Jordan said she was able to be discharged just in time to celebrate her daughter’s 4th birthday.