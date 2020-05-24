Retired Hanford Police lieutenant arrested, facing sexual assault charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California. (KGPE/KSEE) – A former Hanford Police Lieutenant was arrested, accused of sexual assault, the department confirmed to KSEE24/CBS47 News Saturday.

According to Kings County Jail records, 56-year-old George Hernandez was arrested May 20 and faces three felony charges including: Sexual Penetration with Force, Fear etc., Sexual Battery by Force and False Imprisonment.

A Hanford Police Lieutenant said Hernandez retired from the Hanford Police Department on August 31, 2017 after nearly 30 years.

He is being held at the Kings County Jail with a $175,000 bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know