Retired Hanford Police lieutenant arrested, facing sexual assault charges

HANFORD, California. (KGPE/KSEE) – A former Hanford Police Lieutenant was arrested, accused of sexual assault, the department confirmed to KSEE24/CBS47 News Saturday.

According to Kings County Jail records, 56-year-old George Hernandez was arrested May 20 and faces three felony charges including: Sexual Penetration with Force, Fear etc., Sexual Battery by Force and False Imprisonment.

A Hanford Police Lieutenant said Hernandez retired from the Hanford Police Department on August 31, 2017 after nearly 30 years.

He is being held at the Kings County Jail with a $175,000 bail.

