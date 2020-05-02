Residents voice concerns over treatment of essential workers on May Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – May 1 marks International Worker’s Day, and this year, Fresno residents protested for the better treatment of essential workers.

This year, May Day in Fresno looked different than previous years. Some wore face masks and held signs on the sidewalk while others had signs taped to their cars and honked as they drove by.

“Today was planned that it would just be a couple of us here, so that way we could keep safe, we could wear the mask, we could keep 6 ft. apart from each other,” said Reza Nekumanesh, a community activist.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted workers who are deemed essential, and this year, some residents focused on them.

“They’re putting their lives on the line, from farm workers who pick the fruits and vegetables that we eat to the person working at the meat packing plant,” said Rafael Avita, community organizer.

The demonstration also put an emphasis on essential workers who are undocumented.

“We’re standing up for them and their families who don’t qualify for stimulus package relief fund,” Avita said.

And although the pandemic kept many inside, they made their message clear.

“When we go back to whatever the new normal is, I think we need to rethink how we’ve treated those that we call essential and what they did for us during this time specifically,” Nekumanesh said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.