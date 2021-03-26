Residents push back against rezone plans in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The area along Elm Avenue in southwest Fresno is currently zoned for neighborhood mixed-use, but a plan amendment application is now seeking to rezone 92.5 acres to Light Industrial use.

“What do you see? Industrial sites on every corner,” said Dr. Venise Curry with Concerned Citizens of West Fresno. “We are all exposed to greater pollutant PM 2.5, noxious gases, all of that is all around us.”

Some community leaders spoke at a press conference Friday, saying the proposed rezone would go against the intent of the Southwest Fresno Specific Plan that was agreed-upon in 2017.

“When we consider expanding industry in our city, let’s consider the whole of our city, and not limit our conversation to adding more industrial in southwest Fresno – an area that continues to suffer from decades of unfair planning practices,” said Rev. B.T. Lewis, pastor at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church.

The group said their biggest concern is the health risk of having even more industrial work in an area where there’s also a school, health clinic, senior housing and many families living nearby.

“And yet our city would ask us to please allow more industrial in this site. Why? For us to shorten our lifespan? For us to be impacted by diabetes and high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease at higher rates than any place in the city? No. No, absolutely not. We will not contribute to our own demise,” said Dr. Curry.

The rezone proposal is scheduled to go before the Fresno planning commission on April 7 at a meeting starting at 6 p.m.