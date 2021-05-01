Residents protect their identities at bi-annual ‘Shredfest’ event

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Clovis Public Utilities Department and Clovis Police partnered for their bi-annual ShredFest event Saturday.

It’s held every spring and fall for people to go out and shred documents for free in order to prevent their sensitive information from getting into the wrong hands.

The Clovis East boys soccer team was also at the event, collecting donations for new jerseys, balls, and other equipment for their program.

They raised more than a $1,000 in the first hour and a half.

