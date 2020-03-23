Residents leave their home for a walk in the park during first weekend of stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This weekend marks the first one since the state-wide stay-at-home order, and some residents used it as an opportunity to go outside and get a breath of fresh air.

“To be able to be out and feel the sun, to see other people and still be 6 feet away, it’s been amazing to be able to do that,” Meredith Ellis, a Fresno resident said.

While some walked their dogs and others simply went for a walk, Woodward Park felt like any other day, except residents still had one thing in the back of their minds: the need to stay at a safe distance from others.

“We still have to keep it in the back of our mind, no playing with other kids which is totally against their nature, to social distance,” Carole Garcia, a Fresno resident said.

Garcia and her family said they haven’t been out much in the past week other than to get food. Other people were in the same boat.

“I’ve just been held out at home all day. It does feel nice to come out once in a while,” Kevin Thao, a high school senior said.

While there is a stay-at-home order in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday it’s still okay to go out on walks as long as people use common sense and social distance themselves from others.

“You just kind of have to try to go with the flow of it and try to find the bright spot every day,” Ellis said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.