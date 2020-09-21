Residents forced to evacuate due to Creek Fire show appreciation to firefighters for their hard work

TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KSEE) — A warm show of appreciation was shared for the hard-working firefighters near Tollhouse Sunday.

Residents along Burrough Valley Road sat outside with signs and a lot of cheering to let fire crews passing by know they’re appreciated.

“We came home and there was a police officer patrolling our neighborhood. And to know that our place was protected and the firefighters were doing everything in their power to try and stop this monster, it was so heartwarming, so comforting to know that our places were being taken care of,” Burrough Valley resident, Teri Harrison said.

Some of the residents were forced to evacuate, but are now back in their homes and they’re thankful for the hard work of firefighters and all first responders.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.