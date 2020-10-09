Residents evacuated due to Creek Fire receive updates on home conditions

TOLLHOUSE, Calif. (KSEE) — Residents that were evacuated and impacted by Creek Fire got an update from many agencies servicing the area Thursday night.

Many of those evacuated residents lost their homes, while some have returned to their homes and others are still waiting to go back.

Southern California Edison reported 651 customers remain without power, the poor air quality is blamed for the delay in getting it restored.

PG&E also reported that all power has been restored to its customers. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assured residents that their homes and property have been well protected.

“We understand that things are not normal and that you guys are not going to feel secure yet until we do get things back to normal. Utilities are down, systems are down, infrastructure is impacted. We understand that and because of that we are continuing extra security on the mountain,” Lt. Kathy Curtis with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

A representative from Cal Fire thanked residents for their patience and for evacuating when they were ordered to so do. They said heeding those orders protected lives during the fire fight.

