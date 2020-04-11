Residents could be cited at parks this easter weekend if they don’t comply with stay at home order

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – This Easter weekend, residents may be tempted to gather with family members at local parks, but they could receive a fine for not complying with the stay-at-home order.

“We’re gonna hire private security at these parks,” Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said during his press conference Friday morning.

Parks across the city and county will be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If security sees a gathering at a park in Fresno, they will first ask them to leave. If they don’t comply, that’s when police could get involved.

In a statement, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said: “Parks are closed and private security will be the first point of contact. If they are having a problem with a group not leaving, PD will be called. We will do our best to resolve the situation and if enforcement is the only solution we will be forced to cite or arrest.”

In Clovis, the police department has similar protocol.

Lt. Jim Munro with the Clovis Police Department said they have yet to issue a citation for a violation of the stay at home order and hopes to never have to give one out. If they see a group of people at a park, they will first ask them to leave.

“If for some reason we don’t gain compliance, then we do have this tool in our tool bag. Large groups, businesses, organizations that are not essential could be cited,” Munro said.

It’s a $1,000 fine, and it’s similar to what you would see at a traffic stop, he said. However, this is an administrative citation, meaning it’s a civil process, not a criminal one.

“Citations for sure should be used as a last resort,” said Steve Brandau, Fresno County supervisor with District 2. “It’s going to be so difficult on Easter weekend because we love hanging out with our family, I mean that is one of the main things of that weekend, and so most of us are going to have to settle for a different type of Easter.”

