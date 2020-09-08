Rescue operation underway near Lake Edison and China Peak

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California National Guard is helping to rescue dozens of people from Lake Edison and China Peak. Fifty or more people, many hikers, and campers landed at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Air Guard Base early Tuesday morning.

The Fresno Fire Department confirmed there’s one fatality. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday evening, an older gentleman arrived at Vermillion Store in Mono Hot Springs and collapsed due a medical episode. He later died. The sheriff’s office says life saving measures were taken, but EMS was not able to respond because of the fire.

Live picture from Meadow Lakes, south of the Creek Fire

Updated information has reports of a military Chinook helicopter landing near Lake Edison to rescue people trapped by the Creek Fire. FFD and EMS units are on the ground waiting to receive and render care to all rescued individuals. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

Chinook helo is landing at FYI with the rescued people. Updated information (unconfirmed), is they may be hikers and campers that were trapped in this area and unable to evacuate due to the path of the Creek Fire, additional reports of 14 hikers awaiting rescue at China Peak. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) September 8, 2020

