SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rescue crews are actively searching for a man who went into the Tule River Saturday night and hasn’t been heard from since, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the man was last seen entering the water near Springville, and to this point, no one has reported seeing him come back out.

A spokesperson for the department says that deputies are utilizing several resources, including drones, and the assistance of the California Highway Patrol’s “H-40” helicopter to look for him.

Deputies encourage anyone who may have seen him, or have information on this case, to please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218