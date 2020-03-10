Rescheduled Ramirez title fight coming to Fresno in May

FRESNO, Calif. — Avenal native Jose Ramirez made an appearance at the Dave and Buster’s in Fresno on Monday, to help officially announce his next fight, scheduled for May 9 at the Save Mart Center.

The undefeated Ramirez is going to defend his two super lightweight belts against one of his division’s mandatory challengers, Victor Postol.

This fight was originally scheduled for Feb. 1 in China, but it was postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

It will be the fifth time Ramirez has headlined a boxing card in his backyard at the Save Mart Center.

“It’s a great honor for me every time I fight in Fresno,” said Ramirez. “I definitely like the fact that many of you saw me grow as a fighter, you know? Watching me grow as an Olympian, and now, to unified world champion. And hopefully, soon, to become the first Hispanic undisputed world champion in the history of boxing, (in the) super lightweight division.”

This also might be the last time we see Jose fight in Fresno for a long time. If he wins the Postol fight, and a possible junior welterweight unification bout with Josh Taylor after that, Jose said Monday he plans on moving up to the 147-pound welterweight division, where bigger paydays and marquee opponents will likely follow, as long as he keeps on winning.

