Republican recall candidate Doug Ose drops out of race

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo Republican Doug Ose speaks during a debate in Sacramento, Calif. Ose says he’s entering the recall election aimed at ousting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He becomes the third established Republican to enter the race, joining former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox. Ose served in Congress from 1999 to January 2005. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A candidate for the California recall election has pulled out of the race after suffering a medical emergency.

Doug Ose said he had a heart attack on Sunday, and is expected to make a full recovery. However, he said his campaign for governor is over so he can “focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing.”

The former Republican congressman was the third established GOP member to offer himself as a replacement for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election on September 14.

He spoke with Inside California Politics back in March about his priorities should he win the bid.

“I think people regardless if they’re Republicans or Democrats, are tired of elected leaders running for the next office, and not taking care of today’s business. I’m going to take care of today’s business, I’m not running for president,” said Ose.

In his Tuesday announcement about dropping out, he said he still believes new leadership is “required” and encourages voters to vote yes to the recall.

“I’m grateful to my family, my supporters, and my team for believing in our campaign and our vision. I have a deep love for California, and since God gave me another day, I look forward to resuming the fight for the state that I call home,” said Ose.

Ose, who lives in Sacramento, said additional procedures and additional surgery may be required.