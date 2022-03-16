ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills put the NFL on notice Wednesday night by reportedly signing one of the best pass rushers in the league, Von Miller.

The Bills and Miller have agreed to a 6-year deal worth $120 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The team confirmed the length of the contract.

Miller had 9.5 sacks last season in 15 games with the Broncos and the Rams.

The 33-year-old edge rusher also had 19 tackles for loss. Miller would have led the Bills in both categories last season.

Von Miller was traded to the Rams and helped them win a Super Bowl.