Report: Ramirez Postol fight set for May 9th in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. — According to a tweet from Mike Coppinger, a boxing insider for the Athletic, Jose Ramirez is going to be returning to Fresno to stage his mandatory unified title defense against Victor Postol on May 9th.

The fight was originally slated for Feb. 1 in China, but was postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources: Jose Ramirez’s unified title defense vs. Viktor Postol will headline ESPN on May 9 in Fresno, California, the city near Ramirez’s hometown where he’s fought eight times as a pro. Ramirez-Postol was slated for Feb. 1 in China, but was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 12, 2020

Ramirez, an Avenal native who attended Fresno State, is no stranger to fighting in his backyard.

He fought at Selland Arena several times while working his way up to world title contention, and more recently in 2018 and 2019, has headlined two defenses of his WBC junior welterweight world title at the Save Mart Center.

Both of those fights at the Save Mart Center attracted big crowds.

There has been no official announcement yet, either from Ramirez’s promotional team at Top Rank Boxing or his manager Rick Mirigian, about the fight against Postol coming to Fresno.