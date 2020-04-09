1  of  2
Live Now
Newsom to provide update on state’s response to COVID-19 Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at Noon

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Rep. Neal Dunn tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: S. Brady Calhoun

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Congressman Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City), confirmed Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dunn was feeling ill on Monday and went to an emergency room, officials said. He met the CDC criteria for testing and was tested for coronavirus. He results came back positive on Thursday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase IV of the Administration’s response to this pandemic. He expects a full recovery soon,” his office said in a statement. “He reminds everyone that it is important for us all to stay home unless they are an “essential employee” or need essential items from stores or pharmacies.”

Dunn also emphasized that “we must continue to do what we can to target vulnerable places and populations to slow the spread of this disease. He is keenly interested in new and faster testing to help everyone understand their risks,” officials wrote. “While America continues to suffer from some sad areas of ‘hot spots,’ our current actions are mitigating the worst of this disease and America will rebound in the near future.”

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.