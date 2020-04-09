Rep. Neal Dunn tests positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Congressman Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City), confirmed Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dunn was feeling ill on Monday and went to an emergency room, officials said. He met the CDC criteria for testing and was tested for coronavirus. He results came back positive on Thursday.

“Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase IV of the Administration’s response to this pandemic. He expects a full recovery soon,” his office said in a statement. “He reminds everyone that it is important for us all to stay home unless they are an “essential employee” or need essential items from stores or pharmacies.”

Dunn also emphasized that “we must continue to do what we can to target vulnerable places and populations to slow the spread of this disease. He is keenly interested in new and faster testing to help everyone understand their risks,” officials wrote. “While America continues to suffer from some sad areas of ‘hot spots,’ our current actions are mitigating the worst of this disease and America will rebound in the near future.”

