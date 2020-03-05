Rep. Jim Costa meets with local health officials about the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – Rep. Jim Costa met with health officials in Fresno and Madera counties Monday to find out their needs are and level of preparation in regards to the coronavirus.

The congressman also said he met with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and said he suggested starting a program of public service announced to use commonsense practices to educate people about the coronavirus.

