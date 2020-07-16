Reopening schools could create ‘a much more dire situation’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As students and parents wait for Fresno County’s school districts to announce their decisions on whether or not to reopen schools, its educators and health experts remain concerned.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said the county isn’t flattening the curve but is instead doing the opposite.

“If you add reopening schools into the mix, we certainly could create a much more dire situation when it comes to our ability to respond, our ability to test those who are at risk, our ability to do contact tracing and frankly, our ability of our hospitals to take good care of patients if they get overwhelmed with the case numbers,” Vohra said.

Fresno County continues to see growing case numbers, suggesting that health officials are unable to control community spread.

“All of our information about the epidemiology of this illness in children is really based on the experience of communities and countries that were able to reopen schools, that were able to send kids back to school after they had controlled community spread, and that’s really not where we are right now,” Vohra said.

Fresno Unified School District, the third-largest school district in the state, is expected to announce their decision on distance learning by Friday.

The Fresno Teachers Association sent a letter to the district’s board of trustees this week, saying it is not safe for them and students to return to the classrooms.

“To send students there when students might have a multigenerational household, educators and staff worried about their own children, it’s just not a safe time to try to do that, particularly when the community numbers are increasing at the rate that they are,” said Manuel Bonilla, the president of the Fresno Teachers Association.

The letter asks Fresno Unified to improve its communication with parents and employees, guarantee that each student has a computer and Wi-Fi, provide three meals a day to students during distance learning, and provide free tutoring.

The union is also asking the start of the school year to be delayed in order to better prepare for distance learning.

“To give time to develop a plan that has everybody’s voice into it, communicate that plan out to everybody so everybody understands and to guarantee that everybody has technology and access to the internet because otherwise, we’re not setting our children up for success, we’re setting them up for failure,” Bonilla said.

Dr. Vohra said Valley Children’s Hospital has been communicating with the department that children are being hospitalized due to COVID-19. Health officials are working with schools and helping develop plans for different scenarios.

“It’s not a question of if there’s a coronavirus case inside a school – but really when that happens,” Vohra said.

