Rental companies back in business after some establishments begin operating outside due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Event rental companies are starting to gain some business back as more businesses begin operating outside due to COVID-19.

Businesses are booking tents, along with misters, for at least the next three months.

If you drive around the Valley you might see tents popping up in parking lots.

Jeff Munro, CEO and founder of Event Pro West, says they normally cater to weddings, graduations and festivals but nowadays it’s restaurants, hair salons, and fitness centers to help them operate outside.

“Anything that can be utilized for an outdoor operational standpoint for either salons, or restaurants, uh we have all the components for them to do that,” Munro said.

He says business for event rental companies is not by any means booming, but this is helping them stay afloat while they help other businesses do the same.

“It’s definitely hard on all of us,” Munro said. Tents are not the only thing being rented out. Munro says misters, fans and portable swamp coolers are too,” Munro said.

“We do truss structures, shade structures, really anything in the way of climate control, air conditioning, portable sinks.”

But tents and other equipment do not come cheap. For instance, this swamp cooler about $600 a month to rent and this truss structure, Munro says is about $2,500 a month.

“We’re trying the best we can to keep cost low, obviously we’re in the community, we want to help people out,” he said.

But some hair salons say going outside isn’t an option after spending hundreds to thousands of dollars on Plexiglass.

“I feel like the governor isn’t worried about small businesses, if we’re wearing masks and doing one at a time, why can’t we be open like the big corporations,” said Nikko Torres, owner of Nikkos Barber Club.

So, Torres is taking his hair cutting business, mobile.“I wasn’t able to work in my business, why not get a business where I can be mobile, have a sanitized area with A/C and be convenient for my customers,” he said.

Torres says he books appointments every 45 minutes.“It gives me time to sanitize the chair, sanitize the walls and stuff and get everything redone and sanitize equipment,” Torres said.

He says according to the state his van serves the same purpose as a tent.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.