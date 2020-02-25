Remembering two officers killed in shootout in Minkler 10 years ago

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Javier Bejar and Deputy Joel Wahlenmaier were both shot in the line of duty on Feb. 25, 2010, during the service of a search warrant in the Fresno County town of Minkler.

Deputy Joel Wahlenmaier was shot and killed during the service of the search warrant.

Officer Bejar was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his wound days later.

Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association said, “Joel loved the outdoors. Joel was a natural fit in the Sierra Nevada Mountains both on and off duty. Joel valued the times he was able to work on SAR and OHV which gave him the opportunity to work in the environment he loved.”

Joel is survived by his wife Bev Wahlenmaier, daughter Amy, son Austin, parents, siblings, in-laws and many other extended family members.

Officer Bejar responded to an officer down call. According to police, approximately 30 minutes after the initial shooting, the suspect opened fire again with a high-powered rifle, outfitted with a scope, and shot and critically wounded Officer Bejar, who was using his patrol car as cover, from a range of approximately 80 yards.

Officer Bejar served with the Reedley Police Department for 5 years.

Bejar served with the United States Marine Corps and was a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is survived by his wife.

