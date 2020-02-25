Remembering the life of fallen Fire Captain Ray Figueroa

DELANO, California (KSEE) – Family and friends of fallen Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa gathered Monday for a Visitation and Rosary.

It was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Delano and came ahead of Tuesday morning’s mass and burial. Capt. Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones were killed battling the Porterville library fire almost a week ago.

Richard Mendoza drove up from Simi Valley after he learned his cousin was one of two fire crew members killed in the fire.

“Love who you love, be with who you want to be with, and do what you want to do because at the end of the day you never know,” said Mendoza.

As his family prepares to lay him to rest Mendoza says it’s comforting to know his cousin died doing what he loved.

“If I could see him one more time I would say thank you because if it wasn’t for him there would probably be things I’d be scared to do, he taught me to never be afraid and he wasn’t afraid to do what he did,” said Mendoza.

On Tuesday Figueroa will be laid to rest after a public funeral.

“It’s all about the family, love, and support, everyone that loves you holds you together and that’s like whats going on here, its really good to see everyone behind me like the fire department, from Porterville to Kern County, everyone just coming together,” said Mendoza.

The church service will begin at 10:00 at St Mary’s of The Miraculous Medal Parish, 916 Lexington Street, Delano, with a procession following to the North Kern Cemetery, 627 Austin St, Delano.

