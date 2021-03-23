Woman battling ‘interstitial cystitis’ helps others with the pain — Remarkable Women

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Dolores Runte, 48, is battling interstitial cystitis, a rare and painful disease and simultaneously managing to help others struggling through the same thing.

Runte, a mother of three, never anticipated she would be diagnosed with interstitial cystitis

“It’s a bladder conditions where the bladder no longer has its protective lining, and the nerves in the bladder are exposed to the acid in the urine,” Runte explains.

For eight years Runte has lived every day with what she describes as “excruciating pain” that never goes away.

“It pretty much feels shards of glass and acid and barbed wire are mixing around inside of my bladder,” Runte says.

Runte says that, instead of letting the pain bring her down, she began looking for solutions that would help others struggling with the condition that often is left unspoken.

She says that while pain medications were not effective for her, she began having some success with more natural options. Those options started catching the attention of online support groups and took off from there.

Now Runte sells all-natural remedies on her web site and even wrote and published a book.

“They’re not only written by myself,” Runte explains, “but there are entries from hundreds of men and women that have interstitial cystitis, and they are describing the pain that they feel.”

Through the pain and an annual surgeries, Runte remains optimistic in her message.

“Don’t give up. You’re not alone,” Runte says.