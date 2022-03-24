FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Home and family, the foundation for so many of us. Where we find comfort, where we find security, and where we find love. It’s what the De Young family of Fresno has provided locally for decades: homes for families, with matriarch Paul De Young leading the way. “She’s such a positive person and I think that shows in everything that she does. Whether it’s work or personal life,” says Brandon De Young, Paula’s son.

Remarkable is one way to describe Paula, but her three children says she’s much more. “She always wants to make the world a better place whether that’s providing shelter to a family, improving a community by neighborhood design or giving back to the amazing causes that are around us,” says Paula’s son Ryan De Young.

De Young Properties was established in the mid 1970’s. The business second nature for Paula. She’s the daughter of developer John Bonadelle. She and her husband Jerry have built neighborhoods in Fresno and Clovis and Madera with thousands of homes. Her kids say she’s as comfortable on a construction site as she is being a hands-on mom and a loving “nona” to her grandchildren. “A personal fact: she loves to dress up and get dressed up and fancy, but then she also has her construction boots and hard hat in the trunk of her car at all times if she needs to hop on the job site and see what’s happening,” says Ashley De Young-Seibert, Paula’s daughter.

While family is first and foremost for Paula, so is her commitment to the community. She’s a long time board member of the Saint Agnes Medical Center Foundation raising funds and donating funds. “She just is the one that she jumps in when you need her. She’s just one of those board members you kind of hope all board members follow right, because she just is in it for all the right reasons,” says Teri Amerine, Vice President of the Saint Agnes Medical Center Foundation.

But the De Young giving spirit doesn’t stop there. More than $14,000,000 raised for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the Dream home Giveaway. Paula instrumental in rallying vendors and suppliers for the donation of a home annually since 2007. As well as the “Extreme Makeover Home Edition” that benefited two local families. She’s an inspirational role model for her kids: the third generation of the family run legacy. “It’s important for her and she’s really instilled that into us– the third generation in the family company to give back as well,” says Ashley De Young-Seibert.

Family and Home. The foundation of life. It’s what Paula De Young has built for herself and for so many in our community. And that truly is remarkable.