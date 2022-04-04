Leading her staff to plan a community event for the non-profit she founded called “Valley Onward,” Sol Rivas is focused on putting women on the front lines and training them to become leaders as she says other women did for her.

Rivas says that her encouragement began on day one and came from the most remarkable woman in her life: her mother.

“She worked two jobs — a third job once in a while,” Rivas recalls. “I got a job really early and realized I have to go to school. I want to come back and help her.”

Rivas did return to Merced after getting her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She’s worked non-stop to improve the lives of children and families with the Head Start program, for First Five and with the Merced County Office of Education where she launched the Parent Leadership Training Institute.

Ana Pagan met Rivas when she was just getting started and saw her incredible potential. She is the person who nominated Rivas as a remarkable woman.

“She has done some phenomenal things,” explains Pagan. “I felt that she should be acknowledged for it.”

Seven years ago, Rivas took on another job: she became a mother and she says she has made a point of surrounding her daughter with strong women.

“I want her to see women that are doctors — even those that are community health workers that I work with right now that are knocking on doors educating people about COVID and getting the vaccine.”

Rivas worked to secure funding for Valley Onward to provide COVID-19 outreach. She says important work is being done in Merced, and wants the valley to take notice that she and other women are doing remarkable things every day.