Lynea Lattanzio announced as Central Valley Remarkable Women winner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Lynea Lattanzio was announced as the Central Valley Remarkable Women winner.

For several weeks, we asked viewers to nominate a “Remarkable” woman. Someone who goes above and beyond.

It’s part of a nationwide Nexstar media initiative to honor the women who’ve made great contributions to their community.

KSEE24 joined other stations throughout the country and based on those nominations, four local women were selected as our remarkable women.

Lattanzio will travel to New York City to attend a special reception and appear on the Mel Robbins show taping on March 18th. She will be considered for the Nexstar Woman of the Year.

On March 23r the Woman of the Year will be revealed to the nation.

