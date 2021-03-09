Fresno woman helps families navigate life with autism — Remarkable Women

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Stephanie Ramirez is not just a mother of six, a wife, a musician and a published author. Ramirez, the CEO of Fresno Autism Network, has also devoted her life to helping other families navigate the realities of autism.

Ramirez started the Fresno Autism Network when her oldest son, 13-year-old Gabriel, was diagnosed.

“He is a very bright boy. Very challenging at times. But he is severely affected meaning he is nonverbal. So communication is a difficult area for him,” Ramirez said.

Her 4-year-old son Josiah is also autistic and Ramirez wanted to help others in similar situations. She used her background in child development and counseling to create the network.

“I realized that there wasn’t a road map specifically for navigating life with this thing called autism.”

Her goal is to provide families with support, resources and comfort.

“Before COVID, we had a lot of community events and everything is pretty much free to the public. And it is specifically geared towards our families with autism.”

Her book, “The Autism Diaries: Raising Children with Autism through Mothers’ Eyes” is available through Amazon.