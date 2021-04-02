Congratulations to the Central Valley’s Remarkable Woman of 2021, Irma Olguin, Jr.

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Over the last month, we introduced you to the KSEE24 Remarkable Women Class of 2021.

The finalists in the running to represent the Central Valley as Remarkable Woman of the year were Stephanie Ramirez, Shantay Davies-Balch, Dolores Runte, and congratulations to the winner, Irma Olguin, Jr.!

Irma Olguin Jr., 39, is the CEO and co-founder of the startup, Bitwise Industries, in Fresno who focuses on creating a bridge between people from marginalized communities and poverty to skills and resources necessary to access opportunities in the tech industry.

Olguin will receive $1,000 to donate to the charity of her choice, the Fresno State Student Cupboard.

“[It’s] just a wonderful resource for so many people just trying to make it,” Olguin said. “From personal experience, I can tell you how hard it is when you’re just fighting tooth and nail to be able to pay attention in class and make time to study without having to work all the time.”

Congratulations again, to the Central Valley’s Remarkable Woman of 2021, Irma Olguin Jr.!