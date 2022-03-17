FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Highlighting the remarkable women in the Central Valley, those who know Lori Wilson say she’s always there for others in their times of need, and at a moment’s notice.

Wilson is the executive director of the Central Valley chapter of the American Red Cross. She has worked in the community for nearly three years and has helped families in crises like the Creek Fire, or devastating floods and tornadoes worldwide.

“I always say all the time, the hardest day at the Red Cross is still the best place I’ve ever been,” Wilson says.

Wilson has been with the Red Cross organization for eight years, her first five years spent in Alaska. She says she moved to Fresno to provide better programs and services for her daughters, the youngest of which Lorren, has down syndrome.

“From the moment we arrived, it just felt like home,” Wilson explains. ” Lorren loves it here.”

As executive director, Wilson rallies volunteers and her board of directors — all motivated by a desire to help others.

“I am surrounded by humanitarians,” Wilson says. “People who will get mad at me if I go out on a disaster call on Christmas Day instead of calling them because that’s why they volunteer.”

American Red Cross board member Aran Johal nominated Wilson as a remarkable woman.

“When she enters a room, personally, I feel like she brightens the room,” explains Johal. “When you find someone who has a passion to serve our community and, at the end of the day, humanity — I think that speaks volumes.”

Wilson credits her passion to serve to those who were there to help her when her daughter was born. Those who jumped into action to offer support inspired Wilson to give back.

She says her first service call with the Red Cross is still vivid in her memory.

“When I was on that fire call, I get emotional,” explains Wilson. “I was able to say to them ‘you don’t need to worry about the next steps — this moment, we got you.'”



The endless desire to serve at a moment’s notice — it makes Lori Wilson remarkable.