‘Reinvesting in our neighborhoods,’ Beautify Fresno volunteers pick up 1,382 pounds of trash

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – More than 100 volunteers hit the streets of Southwest Fresno Saturday morning to participate in Beautify Fresno’s second ‘Neighborhood Blitz’ in the area near Mary Ella Brown Community Center.

“It’s our effort to make sure west Fresno is as clean as other parts of the city because we are reinvesting in our neighborhoods,” said Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias.

The initiative was organized by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Beautify Fresno, and City Council Member Miguel Arias, as part of the ongoing program to increase curb appeal across the city one neighborhood at a time.

“Today we had someone from Coarsegold drive down and help clean up west Fresno. That’s the kind of community we are in the valley and it was good for them to see that,” said Arias on the diversity of volunteers who participated Saturday.

NAS Lemoore Sailor Jeralynn Evans was one of the volunteers.

“Trash around not only looks bad for the community but it’s also really bad for the animals,” said Evans.

Saturday’s neighborhood trash cleanup was the final day of the ‘Neighborhood Blitz’ which began Thursday with the city of Fresno crews making repairs to streets and sidewalks, replacing signs, repainting, and tree trimming.

“In addition to the cleanup today we are rebuilding the streets around West Fresno Middle School and we are also starting to build new housing across from Mary Ella Brown Center,” said Arias.

By the end of the morning, the City of Fresno says volunteers collected 147 bags of trash, weighing more than 1,300 pounds.

“This weekend was all about cleaning up the area around West Side Elementary and West Side Middle School to ensure as kids come back for in-person learning that they see a beautiful curbside and grounds for them,” said Arias.

The next Beautify Fresno event will be held on April 10 near Clinton and Marks avenues.

The information for those events and to volunteer are here and here.