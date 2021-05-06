Regal Cinemas in River Park reopens May 14

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Regal Cinemas at Fresno’s River Park Shopping Center will reopen to the public on May 14.

The theater has been undergoing renovations including the front entrance and box office.

Officials say the renovations include a new lobby and renovated auditoriums, restrooms, concession stands, and a new bar.

“I am so excited that Regal is ready to open! Being able to continue working through COVID

helped, and now it’s time to show this spectacular theater to the community,” said Tracy

Kashian, public relations for River Park.