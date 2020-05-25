Reedley man arrested for DUI after high-speed chase, FCSO says

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Reedley man was arrested after taking a deputy on a high-speed chase while under the influence, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit started when a deputy heard a man yelling curse words as he drove past a patrol car while holding a beer. The deputy attempted to stop the man but he did not, FCSO says.

The man was identified as John Mathison, 41, of Reedley.

During the pursuit, Mathison reached speeds of 100 mph, the sheriff’s office says. Eventually, the deputy called off the chase.

But Mathison kept driving down Lac Jac Avenue and that’s when the deputy saw him crash into another car before coming to a stop in an orchard.

FCSO says the woman driving that car was trapped inside after it hit a tree. Eventually Cal Fire was able to free the woman.

She was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Mathison was also taken to the hospital and will be charged with DUI, evading, and driving under the influence causing bodily harm, FCSO says.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.