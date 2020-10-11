Reedley holds annual Fiesta Parade in ‘reverse’

REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) — The annual Fiesta Parade in Reedley was a little different this year. While many events have been canceled this year due to coronavirus, the Reedley Chamber of Commerce decided to change things up with a “reverse parade.”

On Saturday, Reedley residents were the stars. In a new parade twist, instead of people gathering along the sidewalks to watch the floats go by, things were reversed.

“This year we put the floats on the side of the streets and now we’re having the community drive down the center of the street enjoying all these different floats,” said Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza.

Garza is also the parade chairman for the Rotary Club. He says they wanted to keep the annual Fiesta parade alive, so they had to get creative.

“It’s a way for our community to continue to stay involved in these trying times, in these difficult times, and to get people out of their homes and be able to enjoy what Reedley is all about, it’s about family, it’s about community,” he said.

Community members were treated to live music and about 30 floats spanning four blocks, each decorated to the nines.

This year’s theme, “There’s no place like home.”

Kathy and Robert Huebert, owners of Lee’s Service in Reedley, have been a part of this parade for years. They say they are glad to keep the tradition going.

“It was so nice for the Greater Chamber of Reedley of Commerce to do something that we could still participate in and provide the citizens and the kids in Reedley something fun to do,” Huebert said.

And as residents followed the yellow brick road to the end of the rainbow, they agree saying something like this is better than canceling events altogether.

“I was concerned that we weren’t going to have Fiesta at all so to have this is a good substitute,” said Bonnie Smith, a Reedley resident.

Garza says if COVID-19 restrictions continue, they might do this for the Christmas Parade.

